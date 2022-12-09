Warm end to the week, cooler, cloudy this weekend

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as temperatures continue to hover above our seasonal averages. Although warm, we will be shy of record territory today. Mostly clear tonight with fog forming late. Warm today then a cooler weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Patchy to areas of dense fog forming overnight.

Saturday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. A little cooler as clouds increase through the day. Highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Looking good for you and 2000 of your closest friends at the Ameris Bank Jacksonville Marathon! Upper 50s to low 60s to start. Clouds will help keep it cooler with light wind from the northwest. Happy running!

12pm 77

3pm 80

5pm 76

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm