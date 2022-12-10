Cool and cloudy with near seasonal highs

Dense fog advisory through 9 am. Becoming cloudy and cooler with increasing northeast wind. Highs will hover near our seasonal averages. Cloudy to partly cloudy skies tonight with fog forming late. Cool and cloudy Sunday too...

Saturday: Dense fog through 9 a.m. Cooler under cloudy skies with highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy with areas of fog overnight.

Sunday: More of the same. A foggy start to the day then mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Morning lows in the 50s across SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s for SE GA, upper 60s to 70s for NE FL. Cloudy overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Looking good for the Ameris Bank Jacksonville Marathon! Upper 50s to low 60s to start. Clouds will help keep it cooler with light wind from the northwest. Cool temperatures continue for the start of the week.

7am 63

8am 64

9am 65

10am 67

11am 69

12pm 70

3pm 71

5pm 68

8pm 66

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm