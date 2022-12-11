Cloudy, cool today, jacket weather returns next week

After a hazy, foggy morning skies will become mostly cloudy with a northeast wind. Highs remain near seasonal averages. Cloudy skies tonight with fog forming late. A little more sun as highs continue near seasonal averages Monday. Much cooler weather expected by the end of the week.

Sunday: Foggy and hazy then mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the 60s for SE GA, upper 60s to 70s for NE FL. Cloudy overnight with patchy fog. Wind NNE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal highs. Patchy fog and haze with morning lows in the 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the 60s for SE GA, upper 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday with near seasonal temperatures. Following the late week cold front, temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.

10am 62

11am 65

12pm 66

3pm 69

5pm 66

8pm 65

10pm 64

11pm 63

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm