Sunday evening temperatures drops into the mid 50s, overnight there is a low chance for fog inland.

Monday morning begins in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies into overcast.

There is a very low chance for rain Monday.

Monday afternoon temperatures peak in the mid 60s to the low 70s.

Looking ahead, there is chance for storms beginning late Wednesday into Friday.

As the weekend approaches there is a chance for frost.

Rip current risk remain high through the week.