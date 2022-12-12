Cloudy skies continue this afternoon

It’s been a cloudy start to the work week, and more clouds are expected for the afternoon hours. A few showers will also be possible, mainly in the form of mist and drizzle. Highs today will only climb into the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies continues overnight, with mainly dry conditions. Daybreak temps will be in the upper 50s.

The pesky cloud cover is going nowhere for Tuesday. Once again, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies courtesy of northeasterly flow with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain chances increase as a warm front moves in midweek. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with warmer highs in the mid 70s.

A strong cold front will arrive Thursday. This will bring scattered storms, some of which could be strong. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Much cooler air marches in to close out the week. Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the mid 60s.