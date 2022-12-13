Cloudy afternoon with a few showers

The clouds will continue to fill in across the area this afternoon, with a few showers still possible across the area. It will remain breezy, especially at the coast, with highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight will feature more cloud cover and mainly dry conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Warmer weather does arrive Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the region. A few showers will again be possible, with highs back in the mid 70s.

A strong cold front will push in for Thursday, bringing showers and storms to the area. Some storms may be strong on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine and cooler weather quickly returns to close out the week on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Some clouds and rain chances will return for this weekend. The best chance for rain will be on Sunday, with temps only in the upper 50s and low 60s.