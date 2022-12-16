Sunshine returns along with cool temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Good morning! We are waking up to plenty of sunshine but also some chilly conditions. The sunshine will continue to bathe the region, but it will a cooler day. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 60s.

Later tonight, the clear skies will continue. Temps will fall quickly across the area, with cold morning temps in the upper 30s.

We’ll start the weekend with some sunshine early and increasing clouds late. A few showers will also be possible late Saturday, primarily south of Jacksonville. Temps for Saturday will be in the mid 60s.

Even cooler air is on the way for Sunday. Dry weather is expected for the Jags game Sunday, but be sure to bring the heavier jacket. Expect highs for Sunday to be in the upper 50s.

Slightly warmer air pushes back in to start next week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Monday with highs in the low 60s.

Rain chances return for midweek as a large system will impact the area. Highs for most of next week will stay in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend!