Saturday evening temperatures will dip to low 50s by midnight.

Anticipate some scattered light rain Saturday evening, ending early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning temperatures will begin in the low 40s, before reaching in upper 50s by the afternoon.

A freeze watch remains in effect until December 19th for inland counties in Florida and Georgia. As of Saturday 6:00 EST those counties in our viewing area include:

In Florida - Baker, Union and Columbia

In Georgia - Charlton, Ware and Brantley