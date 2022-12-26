Prepare for freezing temperatures Tuesday morning

Hard Freeze Watch and a Freeze Watch will become warnings tonight through Tuesday morning. The frosty-cold temperatures continue through early Wednesday then a slow warming trend through the end of the week. Warmer temperatures with scattered showers for New Year’s Eve.

Today: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for SE GA, low 50s for NE FL. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph. Clear skies tonight with a Hard Freeze inland, Freezing temperatures for coastal counties.

Tuesday: Hard Freeze/Freeze through 10 a.m. Wake up temperatures in the 20s for SE GA, 20s to 30s for NE FL. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the low to mid 50s for SE GA, mid to upper 50s for NE FL. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to patchy frost and a light freeze.

Looking ahead: 70s expected by the weeks end with scattered showers for New Year’s Eve.

12 p.m. 49

3 p.m. 53

5 p.m. 50

8 p.m. 37

10 p.m. 35

11 p.m. 34

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm