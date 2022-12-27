Something warm in your cup with layers, lots of layers

Hard Freeze Warning and a Freeze Warning through 10 am. The frosty-cold temperatures continue Wednesday with and inland Freeze Watch. Day by day temperatures will climb with 70s by the end of the week. Warmer and wetter weather arrives for the start of the New Year.

Tuesday: It’s the last Tuesday of 2022. Hard Freeze/Freeze through 10 a.m. Wake up temperatures in the 20s for SE GA, 20s to 30s for NE FL. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the low to mid 50s for SE GA, mid to upper 50s for NE FL. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to patchy frost and an inland freeze.

Wednesday: Inland Freeze through 9 a.m. A cold start under clear skies with upper 20s to 30s for SE GA, 30s to low 40s for NE FL. Sunny skies and warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA, 60s across NE FL. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and not as cold overnight with patchy frost possible.

Looking ahead: 70s expected by the weeks end with scattered showers for New Year’s Eve.

7am 25

8am 28

9am 34

10am 40

11am 49

12pm 54

3pm 57

5pm 55

8pm 42

10pm 40

11pm 39

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm