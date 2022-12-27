Something warm in your cup with layers, lots of layers

Hard Freeze Warning and a Freeze Warning through 10 am. The frosty-cold temperatures continue Wednesday with and inland Freeze Watch. Day by day temperatures will climb with 70s by the end of the week. Warmer and wetter weather arrives for the start of the New Year.
Tuesday: It’s the last Tuesday of 2022. Hard Freeze/Freeze through 10 a.m. Wake up temperatures in the 20s for SE GA, 20s to 30s for NE FL. Afternoon highs under sunny skies in the low to mid 50s for SE GA, mid to upper 50s for NE FL. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Clear skies and calm conditions overnight will lead to patchy frost and an inland freeze.
Wednesday: Inland Freeze through 9 a.m. A cold start under clear skies with upper 20s to 30s for SE GA, 30s to low 40s for NE FL. Sunny skies and warmer with highs reaching the upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA, 60s across NE FL. Wind NNE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and not as cold overnight with patchy frost possible.
Looking ahead: 70s expected by the weeks end with scattered showers for New Year’s Eve.
7am 25
8am 28
9am 34
10am 40
11am 49
12pm 54
3pm 57
5pm 55
8pm 42
10pm 40
11pm 39
Sunrise: 7:21 am
Sunset: 5:32 pm