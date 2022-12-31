Rumbles of thunder before popped corks and bottle rockets

A cloudy start to the day with showers and isolated storms developing after the lunch hour. Scattered showers with storms will continue through around 8 p.m. then slowly fade tonight. Skies will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy. Above normal temperatures continue.

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers possible after noon then fading before we pop corks and light rockets. Rain chances will average near 50 percent from noon through 8 p.m. Best chances will be between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Rain chances decrease around 8 p.m. through the party hours. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Be safe and have a happy and a safe celebration.

New Year’s Day: Continued warm under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog with morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Wind SW 5-10 mph. Passing clouds overnight with patchy inland and coastal fog.

Looking ahead: Warm temperatures through much of next week with showers, storms midweek.

7am 56

8am 58

9am 65

10am 69

11am 72

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 75

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:37 pm