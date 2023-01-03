Foggy start with plenty of warmth ahead

Good morning! Fog is again an issue across the area, but the fog will break apart by mid-morning. We’ll be left with partly cloudy skies later today, with near-record highs in the low 80s.

Later tonight, clouds will continue to increase with some fog again possible. Expect morning lows in the low 60s.

Rain and storm chances return for Wednesday ahead of a cold front. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours. Some storms may be strong in western areas, with highs in the low 80s.

A few morning showers will be possible Thursday, with drier and cooler air moving in. Temps for Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Even cooler weather is expected on Friday. We’ll see plenty of sun and highs in the mid 60s.

The weather looks great for the big Jags same Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will continue Saturday, with highs in the mid 60s. Kickoff temps will be in the mid 50s with dry conditions.