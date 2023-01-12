Warm and sunny today, winter chill returns this weekend

The warmest day of the week will end with scattered showers and isolated storms. Patchy fog with mild morning lows will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and well above normal afternoon highs. Clouds will increase this afternoon, becoming cloudy late, Rain arrives neat I-75 and southeast Georgia late tonight. Much colder and windy conditions follow the cold front.

Thursday: Mostly sunny then becoming cloudy late with highs in the 70s to near 80 inland, low 70s along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances will increase after 10 p.m. near and along I-75 and southeast Georgia then move across our area overnight through early Friday morning.

Friday: Clearing, chilly and windy. Rain will depart our area in the predawn hours to around sunrise. Moring lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Due to the early cold front passage, our high temperatures will occur early, around noon with upper 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15-20 with stronger gusts. Clear, cold and windy overnight.

Looking ahead: Windy and cold Saturday, most of the day and evening will have a bitter wind-chill. Frost and Freezing conditions expected this weekend.

7am 49

8am 52

9am 60

10am 65

11am 69

12pm 74

3pm 79

5pm 76

8pm 63

10pm 61

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 5:45 pm