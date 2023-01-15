Chilly start, warmer afternoon across the area

It is a cold start throughout the region, but we will see some warmer conditions by afternoon. It will remain dry with abundant sunshine throughout the day. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

Once again tonight we will be dealing with frost and freeze conditions. The highest chance for a freeze will be in inland areas west of I-95 with daybreak temps in the low 30s.

A warming trend really gets going for MLK Day. Expect mostly sunny skies and more warmth, with highs back in the mid 60s.

More warmth is ahead for midweek, with just a few more clouds expected. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 70s, with highs Wednesday back in the mid 70s.

Rain chances return late week as our next storm system approaches the area. Right now, the highest rain chance looks to be next Saturday.