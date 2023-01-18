Warmth and rain chances for Thursday

The mild evening conditions will continue heading into the overnight, along with some cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible in inland areas overnight, with morning temps in the mid 50s.

Thursday will feature warmth and some rain chances returning to the area. We will see partly sunny skies but temps will continue to climb. Highs for Thursday will push into the upper 70s.

A cold front swing through Thursday night into early Friday. A few light showers will be possible, but most will stay dry. Highs for Friday will be in the mid 70s.

Our next storm system quickly arrives for the weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, with scattered showers developing. Highs for Saturday will be in the mid 60s.

Even more clouds are expected Sunday with higher rain chances. Temps for Sunday will be in the mid 70s.

The unsettled weather will continue into next week, with daily rain chances and highs in the 60s.