Near record highs today with showers possible this evening

Patchy to areas of dense morning fog possible early then becoming partly cloudy, breezy and warm. A slight chance of showers will develop this evening as a cold front moves across the area. Cooler Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend along with wild temperature swings.

Thursday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy and breezy with above average temperatures. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Chance of showers this evening, mainly after 6 p.m., 20 percent. Wind SW 15-20 mph.

Friday: Cloudy early then clearing and cooler. Very early rises could see a shower or two, 10 percent, before sunrise. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s inland, 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, low 70s across NE FL. Patchy fog overnight. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Gesundheit! Pollen count: 7.0 - Elm, Maple and Juniper...

Looking ahead: Cooler Saturday and then a warmer Sunday with increasing rain chances Sunday. An unsettled start to the week.

7am 55

8am 57

9am 63

10am 68

11am 72

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 63

10pm 61

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:52 pm