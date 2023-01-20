A foggy start then partly cloudy and almost perfect

Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy, breezy and pleasantly warm. Above average afternoon highs continue, although cooler than previous days. Becoming cloudy Saturday with showers turning to rain Sunday.

Friday: Foggy early then clearing and cooler. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, low 70s across NE FL. Patchy fog under cloudy skies overnight. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog early then cloudy with increasing rain chances. Morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Cloudy with showers turning to rain late with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Pollen count: 6.6 - Elm, Alder and Juniper...

Looking ahead: Scattered showers develop Saturday, turning to rain late. Sunday will see rounds of rain, some locally heavy.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 65

10am 68

11am 69

12pm 71

3pm 74

5pm 69

8pm 56

10pm 54

11pm 53

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:53pm