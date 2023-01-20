A foggy start then partly cloudy and almost perfect

Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy, breezy and pleasantly warm. Above average afternoon highs continue, although cooler than previous days. Becoming cloudy Saturday with showers turning to rain Sunday.
Friday: Foggy early then clearing and cooler. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, low 70s across NE FL. Patchy fog under cloudy skies overnight. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy skies with patchy fog early then cloudy with increasing rain chances. Morning lows in the 40s to low 50s. Cloudy with showers turning to rain late with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Pollen count: 6.6 - Elm, Alder and Juniper...
Looking ahead: Scattered showers develop Saturday, turning to rain late. Sunday will see rounds of rain, some locally heavy.
7am 61
8am 63
9am 65
10am 68
11am 69
12pm 71
3pm 74
5pm 69
8pm 56
10pm 54
11pm 53
Sunrise: 7:23 am
Sunset: 5:53pm