55º

Weather

Saturday Night remains cloudy with rain

Severe weather possible Sunday for NE FL and SE GA

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: #forecast
Saturday night cloudy and rainy (WJXT TV 4)

Saturday night rain remains light to moderate in the evening and intensifies again before midnight with temperatures remaining in the low 50s.

Sunday morning begins in the mid 50s and warms up to the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday’s warm weather will be spoiled with rain and the possibility of isolated severe weather to thunderstorms.

The greatest hazards will be near the I-10 corridor and Southeast Georgia. Northeast Florida will also get rain.

Hazards included: Strong winds, Possible isolated tornadoes and Heavy Downpours.

A small craft advisory is in effect until for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veteran journalist and Emmy Award winning anchor

email

facebook

twitter