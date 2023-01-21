Saturday Night remains cloudy with rain

Saturday night rain remains light to moderate in the evening and intensifies again before midnight with temperatures remaining in the low 50s.

Sunday morning begins in the mid 50s and warms up to the mid-upper 70s.

Sunday’s warm weather will be spoiled with rain and the possibility of isolated severe weather to thunderstorms.

The greatest hazards will be near the I-10 corridor and Southeast Georgia. Northeast Florida will also get rain.

Hazards included: Strong winds, Possible isolated tornadoes and Heavy Downpours.

A small craft advisory is in effect until for Sunday.