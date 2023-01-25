Warm and windy to stormy and soggy

Warm and windy with storms approaching from the west after the noon hour. Strong to isolated severe storms possible from I-75 to Highway 301 with weakening expected as the front pushes across NE FL and SE GA. Temperatures will hover near record range. Clearing after midnight with cooler temperatures to follow.

Today: Warm and windy. A Wind Advisory from 9 AM through 7 PM. S/SW wind 20-30 mph, gust to 45 mph possible. Near record highs today in the 80s for much of NE FL, 70s to low 80s for SE GA. Rain with storms will approach I-75 around 2-3 pm, Highway 301 around 5-6 pm and then I-95 around 7-8 pm. The front will move offshore after midnight.

Thursday: Breezy, clearing and cool. A return to near seasonal temperatures under partly cloudy skies. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s for NE FL. Skies continue to clear with highs in the mid to upper 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 6.2 - Elm, Alder and Juniper...

Looking ahead: A chilly end to the week with freezing temperatures for inland areas early Saturday.

7am 61

8am 63

9am 65

10am 70

11am 74

12pm 78

3pm 83

5pm 78

8pm 68

10pm 64

11pm 61

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:57 pm