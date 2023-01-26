Cool and cloudy to sunny and breezy

Cloudy skies and cool temperatures start your Thursday. Continued clearing will bring sunny skies with a cool northwesterly breeze. The chill sets in overnight with frost for inland areas. Temperatures will remain below normal today and Friday.

Thursday: Breezy, clearing and cool. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, 40s, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Skies continue to clear with highs in the mid to upper 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

Friday: A frosty start for some inland areas as temperatures drop in to the 30s across SE GA, 30s to low 40s for NE FL. Not as breezy under sunny skies with highs in the 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cold overnight with freezing to near freezing temperatures.

Pollen count: 6.0 - Elm, Alder and Juniper...

Looking ahead: A cold start to the weekend with rain returning Sunday.

7am 50

8am 51

9am 53

10am 55

11am 57

12pm 58

3pm 60

5pm 57

8pm 50

10pm 46

11pm 45

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm