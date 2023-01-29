Clouds for Sunday with showers developing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s a cloudy and mild Sunday across the region, and the threat for showers will increase as we move into the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs for today will be in the mid 70s.

Showers and periods of rain will be likely tonight. The highest chance will be in SE Georgia, with far southern areas likely staying dry. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.

We will likely wake up to some rain Monday morning, with drier weather for the afternoon and early evening. It will remain warm with temps on Monday in the low 80s.

Clouds and daily rain chances will continue midweek, but a washout is not expected. Highs for midweek will remain in the 70s.

A few showers will be possible Thursday, then rain chances increase on Friday ahead of a cold front. A few storms will also be possible with highs remaining in the 70s.

Cooler weather returns for next weekend.