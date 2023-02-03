Tracking showers, storms for the start of your Friday

Windshield wipers and wet roads will start your finally Friday. Here comes the cold front and colder temperatures. Rain arrives during the pre-dawn hours for southeast Georgia and will continue to spread south and east across northeast Florida around sunrise. This fast-moving front will clear the area by the afternoon drive home.

Friday: Wet roads with windshield wipers on. Rain arrives this morning for SE GA, moving into northeast Florida around sunrise. Morning lows in the low 50s for SE GA, mid to upper 50s for NE FL. Scattered showers will end with clouds fading after the 5 o’clock ride. Much cooler with tumbling temperatures in the 50s across SE GA, upper 50s to 60s for NE FL. Clearing skies with chilly overnight lows. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly clear and chilly early then cool and breezy with coastal showers. A chilly start under clear skies with wake-up temperatures in the 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Less wind under clear skies overnight.

Pollen count: 3.2 - Juniper...

Looking ahead: A little warmer Sunday with less wind with showers possible as skies become cloudy. Near seasonal temperatures start the week followed by warmer temperatures.

7am 69

8am 63

9am 60

10am 59

11am 57

12pm 56

3pm 56

5pm 55

8pm 53

10pm 51

11pm 50

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 6:05 pm