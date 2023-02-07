Warmer, wetter and then colder

A chilly start with patchy to areas of dense fog under clear skies. Becoming partly cloudy and almost perfect. If pollen isn’t an issue, open window weather continues!
Today: Patchy to areas of dense fog then partly cloudy and warmer. Morning lows in the 30s to 40s for SE GA, 30s, 40s and 50s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Mostly clear tonight with patchy to areas of dense fog overnight.
Wednesday: Warming under partly cloudy skies after early morning fog. Patchy to areas of locally dense fog with wake-up temperatures in the 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight.
Pollen count: 7.3 - Juniper...
Looking ahead: Warm and dry through Wednesday. Clouds will build through the day Thursday with showers possible late. Scattered showers with storms Friday and a reminder that winter is still here this weekend.
7am 40
8am 42
9am 54
10am 65
11am 69
12pm 71
3pm 75
5pm 72
8pm 62
10pm 60
11pm 59
Sunrise: 7:14 am
Sunset: 6:08 pm