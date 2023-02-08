Warm end to the week then tumbling temperatures

The forecast remains on track for a warm Wednesday. The models are hinting at a slower front and a later arrival, which will keep showers active thorough Friday and now, part of your Saturday too.

Wednesday: Warming under partly cloudy skies after early morning fog. Patchy to areas of locally dense fog with wake-up temperatures in the 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Warm and dry conditions continue. A mild morning with areas of patchy to dense fog early. Morning lows in the 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our beaches. Skies will become cloudy late. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Pollen count: 7.4 - Juniper...

Looking ahead: Clouds will develop late Thursday. Scattered showers with storms through Friday with showers and much cooler temperatures Saturday. It’s a soup, stew or chili type of weekend.

7am 51

8am 53

9am 61

10am 67

11am 73

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 75

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 6:09 pm