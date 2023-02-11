Strong storms remain possible this afternoon/evening

After a quieter mid-morning, more rain and storms will develop and push into the area.

Some storms may be strong to severe along and south of the I-10 corridor this afternoon and into the evening. Highs for today will be in the low 70s.

The rain will slowly diminish overnight across the area. The clouds will remain, with lows in the low 50s.

Much cooler conditions arrive for Sunday. A couple showers will be possible early, with partial clearing late in the day. Highs will only climb into the low 60s with windy conditions.

Better weather quickly returns to start next week. Expect plenty of sun both Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The nice weather will continue midweek, with just a few more clouds developing. Highs midweek will push into the low 80s.

Rain chances return late week, with the best chance on Friday.