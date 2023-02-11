Saturday evening thunderstorms possible, strong winds, flooding

Saturday evening strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with the chance for:

Strong Gusts 40-60 MPH, most cases closer to 30 MPH

Heavy rain, hail, possible flooding

An isolated tornado is possible

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the low 60s before midnight as clouds remain.

Sunday morning begins with partly cloudy skies, light rain, wind and temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday afternoon the rain comes to an end and temperatures peak into the lows 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Boaters: Small Craft Advisories for All Coastal Waters Tonight.