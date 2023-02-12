Windy and cool today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – It’s a cool start to the day, and more cool weather is on the way. We’ll see partly sunny skies with very windy conditions. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Tonight clouds will exit across the area, allowing temps to tumble. Expect morning lows in the upper 30s.

The winds will begin to die down on Monday, and we will start the week on a pleasant note. Abundant sunshine is expected throughout the day, with warmer highs in the upper 60s.

Even more sun and warmth is ahead for midweek. Just a few clouds will develop, with highs on Tuesday in the low 70s, and temps on Wednesday back in the low 80s.

The warm spell continues Thursday, with more dry weather. Temps soar into the low 80s during the afternoon.

Our next storm system will arrive on Friday, but just scattered showers are expected. It will be cooler, with highs in the mid 70s.