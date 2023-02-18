Chilly start and more cool air ahead

A cold front pushed through the region Friday night, and cool air has moved into the region. It will be significantly cooler Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs only in the low 60s.

More cool air moves in for Saturday night, but it won’t be as chilly as this morning. Expect mostly clear skies and morning lows in the mid 40s.

Big changes arrive for Sunday. Warmer air quickly rushes back into the region with plenty of sunshine. Temps for Sunday will soar into the upper 70s.

The warmth continues into President’s Day with again mostly sunny skies. Highs for Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Even more warmth marches in for midweek. A few clouds will develop, but the dry conditions will continue. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 80s, with Wednesday highs in the mid 80s.

Near-record highs are expected late week with partly cloudy skies. Highs will push into the upper 80s.