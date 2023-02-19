Cool start but warm afternoon

It’s another cool start to the day, but temps will warm quickly as the day progresses. We’ll see just a few clouds with much warmer highs in the upper 70s.

A few clouds will be possible tonight, with a much milder night in store. Morning lows will only fall into the low 50s.

Even more warmth is ahead for President’s Day. We will again see plenty of sun and dry conditions. Highs for Monday will push into the low 80s.

The warming trend continues heading into midweek. A few more clouds will be possible, but dry weather will continue. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 80s, with temps Wednesday in the mid 80s.

Near-record warmth is likely for late week. A blend of sun and clouds is likely both Thursday and Friday, with highs soaring into the upper 80s.

Slight rain chances return late Friday into Saturday.