Sunday evening temperatures dip to low 50s, record breaking heatwave ahead

For those of you that are tired of the cold fronts, followed by cold temperatures near freezing at night and barely reaching above the mid 60s during the day; you’re going to get a heat wave this week.

Sunday temperatures will drop into the mid to low 50s, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies by midnight.

Overnight dense fog is possible into the morning, ending after sunrise.

Monday morning temperatures will begin in the low 50s before rising into the low 80s, with partly sunny skies and breezy winds, with gusts near 15-20 mph.

Looking ahead, after Tuesday, temperatures should peak into the mid to upper 80s through Saturday. Rain chances are low however, a couple of isolated showers are possible as we near the weekend. Due to the dry air and heat, there is a chance for wildfires. SE Georgia and NE Florida is currently in a moderate drought.

Moderate Rip Current Risk remains in effect through Monday

Dense Fog is possible in the late evening and early morning through Wednesday