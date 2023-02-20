Partly cloudy and pleasant, a warm week ahead

Partly cloudy and pleasant. Today will be the coolest day of the week. With a warm week ahead, some record highs will be reached with the potential to set some new daily high temperatures. Rain chances will be limited this week.

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy. Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s across SE GA, upper 70s to low 80s for NE FL. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming inland.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for SE GA and NE FL. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, low 80s for NE FL with 70s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 8.3 - Juniper, Oak, Alder...

Looking ahead: Much warmer temperatures through the workweek.

7am 53

8am 55

9am 60

10am 67

11am 71

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 77

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 6:19 pm