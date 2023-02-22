A lot like yesterday, but one day closer to the weekend. Cloudy skies with mild morning temperatures. Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Near record highs through Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Record: 87/2019

Thursday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy with a warm breeze. Highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Record: 85/1962.

Pollen count: 9.3 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Near record highs through Friday followed by a warm weekend.

7am 64

8am 66

9am 68

10am 70

11am 74

12pm 79

3pm 85

5pm 82

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm