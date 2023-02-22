A lot like yesterday, but one day closer to the weekend. Cloudy skies with mild morning temperatures. Becoming partly cloudy and warm. Near record highs through Friday.
Today: Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Record: 87/2019
Thursday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy with a warm breeze. Highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Record: 85/1962.
Pollen count: 9.3 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...
Looking ahead: Near record highs through Friday followed by a warm weekend.
7am 64
8am 66
9am 68
10am 70
11am 74
12pm 79
3pm 85
5pm 82
8pm 72
10pm 70
11pm 69
Sunrise: 7:00 am
Sunset: 6:20 pm