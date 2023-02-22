66º

Near record highs under partly cloudy skies

Warm weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

A lot like yesterday, but one day closer to the weekend.  Cloudy skies with mild morning temperatures.  Becoming partly cloudy and warm.  Near record highs through Friday.

Today:  Mostly cloudy early then becoming partly cloudy and warm.  Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches.  Wind: SW 10-15 mph.  Record: 87/2019

Thursday:  Near record highs under partly cloudy skies.  Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the 60s.  Partly cloudy with a warm breeze.  Highs in the 80s inland, 70s to low 80s along our sandy shores.  Wind: SW 10-15 mph.  Record: 85/1962.

Pollen count: 9.3 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead:  Near record highs through Friday followed by a warm weekend.

7am 64

8am 66

9am 68

10am 70

11am 74

12pm 79

3pm 85

5pm 82

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset:  6:20 pm

