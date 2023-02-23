By the end of the day, two new records possible

By the end of the day, two records for daily high temperatures could be met or broken. The potential for both the daily high and the all-time February maximum temperature. Partly cloudy skies with the air conditioners humming in the background. Near record highs continue Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusts 25 mph. Record: 85/1962. February Max Temp 89/2-13-2020.

Friday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog with cloudy skies early and wake up temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy, not as breezy. Highs in the 80s inland and 80s along our sandy shores. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. Record: 88/1962.

Pollen count: 9.6 - Juniper, Oak, Grass...

Looking ahead: Near record highs Friday followed by a warm weekend.

12pm 85

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 71

10pm 69

11pm 68

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:21 pm