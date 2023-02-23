Summertime weather looks to continue for Riverside Craft Beer Festival

File photo of the Riverside Arts Market in Jacksonville. The weather looks dry and warm for the annual Riverside Craft Beer Festival.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grab some shorts and seek some shade if you’re heading to the Riverside Craft Beer Festival on Sunday.

The summertime weather pattern from the workweek looks to continue in Jacksonville for the weekend.

Dry and warm pattern

It will feel more like late May than late February at the festival, which takes place at the Riverside Arts Market in the Riverside neighborhood of Jacksonville.

A cold front in Georgia will stall out on Saturday and begin to push northward on Sunday as a warm front.

The cold front will fade away on Sat over Alabama and Georgia.

The result will be more warm and dry conditions across Riverside.

The event, which runs from 1-4 p.m., features more than 100 craft beers.

By 1 p.m., temps will already be in the low to mid 80s.

The warmth will continue to build during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be on tap to be in the upper 80s.

It will be warm and dry for the Riverside Craft Beer Festival.

The average high temp for Sunday is 71°, so highs will likely be 12-17° warmer than average.

Last year’s event

This will likely be the second straight year featuring warm temperatures for the event.

The festival was held on February 27, 2022. with a high of 84° and no rain.

As fair and festival season continues to roll on, above-average conditions are likely with no significant cooldown in sight over the next several weeks.

So the weather looks good — but warm — to head to Riverside and grab a sampling of craft brews from across the country.