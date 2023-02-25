Evening temperatures remain in the 60s overnight

Saturday ends with temperatures in the low 60s, partly cloudy skies

Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the mid 60s, with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday morning begins with temperatures in the low 60s, winds increase slightly with mostly sunny skies.

Sunday evening temperatures will peak into the upper 80s with no chance for rain, partly sunny skies and a very light wind.

Looking Ahead: The work week will have more of the same weather, with a low chance for rain on Tuesday and Friday.

There is a chance for dense fog overnight in Northeast Florida and along I-75