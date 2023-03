Saturday evening ends with pleasant temperatures and partly cloudy skies

Saturday evening temperatures will drop to the mid 60s by midnight with partly cloudy skies and a light wind.

Sunday morning temperatures begin in the upper 50s, with a light wind and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 80s, with sunny skies as winds will increase into the teens.

Fog is possible during the early morning hours, especially near the I-10 and I-75 corridor.

A moderate rip current risk remains for the rest of the weekend.