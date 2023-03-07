A toasty Tuesday followed by a windy Wednesday

The warmest day of the week with record highs possible. Patchy to areas of dense fog this morning then partly cloudy and well above our seasonal averages. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming inland. A dry, cold front will push through late tonight, early Wednesday bringing a seasonal change and a chilly breeze. Are you going to The Players? https://www.news4jax.com/weather/2023/03/06/cooldown-in-time-for-the-players-championship/

Tuesday: Near record highs under partly cloudy skies. Patchy to areas of dense fog with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late. Record: 87 - 1961.

Wednesday: Breezy and cool under sunny skies. Patchy fog with morning lows in the 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s for inland areas, upper 60s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-20 mph, with stronger gusts.

Pollen count: 10.5 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...

Looking ahead: The seasonal change in temperatures continues Thursday. Windy and wet at times Friday with scattered showers expected through mid-day Saturday.

7am 63

8am 65

9am 72

10am 77

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 6:30 pm