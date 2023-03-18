Gloomy Saturday rain, clouds remain and temperatures drop

More rain as temperatures drop below average

Saturday night light to moderate rain continues.

Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the low 50s by midnight with cloudy skies and more rain.

Sunday morning begins with temperatures in the low 40s, mostly cloudy skies and winds 5-10 miles per hour.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 60s, with partly cloudy skies and winds remain near 5-10 mph.

Rain is expected to stop around 4 am Sunday morning.

Moderate Rip Current remains in effect for the weekend.

Boaters of small craft please be aware of strong winds and elevated seas.