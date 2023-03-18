Rounds of showers, storms under cloudy skies

Scattered showers with areas of light rain early across SE GA. Cloudy skies with showers, isolated thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon, evening with a shift south of the FL-GA line. Showers will continue overnight through early Sunday morning. For today, expect rounds of showers, storms with dry breaks under cloudy skies.

Saturday: Rounds of rain with storms expected before sunrise with breaks in the storms through afternoon followed by a wet Saturday night, early Sunday morning, 90 percent. Afternoon highs in the 50s to 60s for SE GA, 60s to low 70s for NE FL. Wind: SW/NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers with embedded storms, mainly across NE FL, 30-40 percent. Cloudy skies with morning lows in the upper 30s to 40s for SE GA, 40s to 50s for NE FL. Becoming partly cloudy inland with coastal zones remaining cloudy at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s for SE GA, upper 50s to low 60s for NEFL. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 1.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: A chilly start for the first day of Spring! Less than seasonal temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

7am 70

8am 68

9am 67

10am 67

11am 66

12pm 65

3pm 60

5pm 56

8pm 53

10pm 51

11pm 50

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm