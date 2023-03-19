Chilly Sunday with rain chances returning

It is a brisk start to the day across the region, and it will remain cool throughout Sunday. Clouds will clear out by mid-morning, leaving the area with plenty of sun. Highs for Sunday will only be in the mid 60s.

Clouds increase later this evening as a weak system floats across Florida. A few showers will be possible tonight south of Jacksonville, but most will stay dry. Lows tonight will tumble into the mid 30s.

The chilly air remains in place to start the workweek. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for Monday. Highs will again only climb into the low 60s.

Election Day Tuesday does feature some changes. A weak system will attempt to develop, bringing clouds and the threat for a few showers. Temps for Tuesday will be in the upper 60s.

Clouds and the threat for a few showers will remain in place for Wednesday. It will be warmer, with highs climbing into the mid 70s.

A warming trend gets going late week, with highs in the low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday with dry conditions.