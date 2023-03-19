Cold temperatures tonight near mid 30s

Though its spring break season, these temperatures are definitely not for a day at the beach.

Sunday evening temperatures will drop to the low 40s by midnight, with winds around 10 miles per hour and cloudy skies.

By Monday morning, the clouds will clear out and temperatures begin in the mid 30s with winds remaining the same.

Mostly clear skies for Monday during the day will lead to a warm up in the low 60s but after sunset, temperatures will drop back into the 50s and 40s quickly.

Moderate Rip Current Risk remains in effect until Tuesday.