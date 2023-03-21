Jacket weather today, flip flops return Wednesday

A cool breeze under mostly clear skies this morning. Becoming partly cloudy for most areas west of the River. Occasional cloudy skies along our coastal zones with a slight chance of a shower or two near and along our beaches. Below normal temperatures today then near record highs by the week’s end.

Today: Cool, breezy, partly cloudy. Mostly clear early with 30s, 40s inland, 50s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies with below normal afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly clear skies overnight with near seasonal temperatures. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: A warmer day under partly cloudy skies, form the sandy shores to the swamp. Mostly clear with patchy fog and morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Pollen count: 9.6 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Warmer afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies. Above normal highs with near record highs by the end of the week.

7am 38

8am 41

9am 50

10am 58

11am 64

12pm 65

3pm 67

5pm 65

8pm 62

10pm 61

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:29 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm