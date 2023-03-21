Jacket weather today, flip flops return Wednesday

A cool breeze under mostly clear skies this morning. Becoming partly cloudy for most areas west of the River. Occasional cloudy skies along our coastal zones with a slight chance of a shower or two near and along our beaches. Below normal temperatures today then near record highs by the week’s end.
Today: Cool, breezy, partly cloudy. Mostly clear early with 30s, 40s inland, 50s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies with below normal afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Mostly clear skies overnight with near seasonal temperatures. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: A warmer day under partly cloudy skies, form the sandy shores to the swamp. Mostly clear with patchy fog and morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Pollen count: 9.6 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...
Looking ahead: Warmer afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies. Above normal highs with near record highs by the end of the week.
7am 38
8am 41
9am 50
10am 58
11am 64
12pm 65
3pm 67
5pm 65
8pm 62
10pm 61
11pm 60
Sunrise: 7:29 am
Sunset: 7:39 pm