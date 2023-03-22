A warm Wednesday, summer-like temperatures through the end of the week

A lucky few got a light yard watering during the predawn hours. Cloudy skies with patchy to areas of dense fog possible through sunrise. Partly cloudy and warmer this afternoon with a steady southeasterly breeze. A few showers possible along our migrating afternoon sea breeze, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog and mild tonight.

Wednesday: A warmer day under partly cloudy skies. Cloudy with patchy fog and morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming sunny and warm. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Patchy fog under mostly clear skies overnight.

Pollen count: 9.8 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Warmer afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies. Above normal highs with near record highs by the end of the week.

7am 61

8am 60

9am 62

10am 67

11am 71

12pm 76

3pm 80

5pm 79

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm