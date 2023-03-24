Near record highs today, Showers possible this weekend

Near record highs today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs will average 10 to 15 degrees above normal averages. Above normal temperatures continue this weekend with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: Near record highs under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Near record highs in the mid to upper 80s inland with low 90s possible, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: S/SW 10-15 mph. Patchy fog under mostly clear skies overnight.

Saturday: Near record highs continue with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, 20 percent. Patchy fog early with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our sandy shores. The chance of showers, storms increases after 2pm through sunset. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Showers with storms possible Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues through the start of the week.

7am 60

8am 59

9am 65

10am 70

11am 75

12pm 79

3pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 73

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 7:27 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm