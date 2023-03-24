Near record highs today, Showers possible this weekend

Near record highs today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with above seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs will average 10 to 15 degrees above normal averages. Above normal temperatures continue this weekend with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Friday: Near record highs under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Near record highs in the mid to upper 80s inland with low 90s possible, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: S/SW 10-15 mph. Patchy fog under mostly clear skies overnight.
Saturday: Near record highs continue with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, 20 percent. Patchy fog early with wake-up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our sandy shores. The chance of showers, storms increases after 2pm through sunset. Wind SW 10-15 mph.
Pollen count: 10.6 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...
Looking ahead: Showers with storms possible Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues through the start of the week.
7am 60
8am 59
9am 65
10am 70
11am 75
12pm 79
3pm 89
5pm 87
8pm 73
10pm 71
11pm 70
Sunrise: 7:27 am
Sunset: 7:40 pm