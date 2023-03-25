Warm Saturday, few storms possible in Georgia

We’re starting the weekend on a warm note, and more near-record warmth is ahead for Saturday. Partly sunny skies are expected, with scattered showers and storms possible in the PM hours. The best chance for activity will be north of I-10, with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

The threat for rain and storms will diminish this evening, with warm conditions continuing. Expect mostly cloudy skies and morning lows only in the mid 60s.

More warmth is ahead for Sunday. An isolated shower will be possible in far northern sections of Georgia, but most will be dry. Partly cloudy skies will develop, with highs once again in the upper 80s.

We start next week with even more near-record warmth. Dry conditions are expected Monday, with temps soaring into the low 90s.

A cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing clouds and rain chances. Scattered showers are expected, with cooler highs in the mid 80s.

Much cooler air rushes in for midweek, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.

Warmer weather is expected by next Friday.