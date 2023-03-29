Clearing skies with a cool breeze

Damp and cloudy with patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will be a little cool for this time of years. Clear the windowsills if you are opening the windows! Mostly clear with light wind tonight. Sunny and warmer Thursday.

Wednesday: Clearing and cooler. A foggy start with damp roads as cloudys slip offshore. Morning lows in the 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy skies with near seasonal afternoon highs in the 60s to 70s. Wind N/NE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Open window weather continues! Patchy fog under mostly clear skies with morning lows in the 40s to 50s for SE GA, upper 40s to 50s inland NE FL with 60s along our beaches. A warmer afternoon under sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our sandy shores. Mostly clear and calm overnight. Wind N/NE 5-15 mph.

Pollen count: 10.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Pleasant Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Warm Saturday with a chance of showers, partly cloudy Sunday.

7am 61

8am 60

9am 63

10am 65

11am 66

12pm 67

3pm 71

5pm 70

8pm 61

10pm 59

11pm 58

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm