Dry, cool today, showers return Saturday

A cool morning will lead to pleasant temperatures with a steady onshore flow this afternoon. Partly cloudy with highs that remain above normal today, summer-like temperatures Saturday. Showers with storms possible Saturday afternoon, with most activity north of the Fl/GA line.

Friday: A cool start with light to patchy fog. Morning lows mainly in the 50s with a few upper 40s inland, 60s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, mid to upper 70s along our beaches. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers, storms during the afternoon. Wake-up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, 80s along our sandy shores too! Scattered showers, storms will develop along an approaching cold front, 50 percent across SE GA, 20 percent across NE FL. Showers will fade after sunset.

Pollen count: 10.4 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Clearing, cooler Sunday with near seasonal temperatures through Monday. Much warmer temperatures next week. Great Fair weather!

7am 53

8am 52

9am 60

10am 70

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 84

5pm 81

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm