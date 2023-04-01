Near-record warmth, storms north today

It is a warm start to the weekend, and more warmth is on the way for Saturday. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds across the area, with the threat for storms along and north of the I-10 corridor. Some storms may be strong to severe, with near-record highs today in the upper 80s.

The rain and storms will exit this evening, leading to dry conditions. It will be cooler, with morning lows in the upper 50s.

Cooler weather is on the way for Sunday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. Temps for Sunday will be in the low 80s.

We’ll start the workweek with a blend of sun and clouds and slight rain chances. An isolated shower will be possible, but most will be dry. Highs to start the week will be in the mid 80s.

Daily rain chances are expected for the middle of next week, with more warmth ahead. Highs on Tuesday will push in the upper 80s, with temps on Wednesday in the low 90s.

It stays warm late week, with highs Thursday in the low 90s. Cooler weather is expected as head into Easter weekend.