Saturday evening calms after severe weather moved through Southeast Georgia

Looking ahead at overnight and Sunday morning temperatures

Saturday evening temperatures drop into the mid 60s for Georgia and mid 70s for Florida by midnight, as winds drop between 6-10 miles per hour with partly cloudy skies.

Now that storms have passed, you can enjoy the rest of the evening outdoors with pleasant weather.

Sunday morning begins in the upper 50s, with light winds and cloudy skies that shift to partly cloudy by noon.

For Northeast Florida: Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 80s, with light winds and mostly clear skies.

For Southeast Georgia: Sunday afternoon temperatures will peak into the low 70s, with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

A moderate rip current risk remains in effect for Sunday.