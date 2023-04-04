Near record highs through the end of the week

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Ware and Columbia counties through 10 a.m. Areas of patchy to dense fog possible throughout the area.
A toasty Tuesday! Patchy to areas of dense fog then becoming partly cloudy with near record highs. A steady onshore breeze will keep coastal zones a little cooler. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming late.
Tuesday: A hot afternoon with highs well above normal, but shy of records. Morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Record: 90 - 2011
Wednesday: Above normal temperatures continue. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy with highs closer to records than seasonal averages. Morning lows mainly in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s on our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog forms overnight.
Pollen count: 9.9 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry
Looking ahead: A hot and dry workweek with an increasing chance of showers, storms late Friday, Easter weekend.
7am 91
8am 60
9am 69
10am 75
11am 80
12pm 84
3pm 88
5pm 86
8pm 75
10pm 73
11pm 72
Sunrise: 7:12 am
Sunset: 7:47 pm