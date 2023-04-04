Near record highs through the end of the week

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Ware and Columbia counties through 10 a.m. Areas of patchy to dense fog possible throughout the area.

A toasty Tuesday! Patchy to areas of dense fog then becoming partly cloudy with near record highs. A steady onshore breeze will keep coastal zones a little cooler. Mostly clear tonight with patchy fog forming late.

Tuesday: A hot afternoon with highs well above normal, but shy of records. Morning lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Record: 90 - 2011

Wednesday: Above normal temperatures continue. Patchy to areas of dense fog early then becoming partly cloudy with highs closer to records than seasonal averages. Morning lows mainly in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland, upper 70s to low 80s on our sandy shores. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Patchy fog forms overnight.

Pollen count: 9.9 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry

Looking ahead: A hot and dry workweek with an increasing chance of showers, storms late Friday, Easter weekend.

7am 91

8am 60

9am 69

10am 75

11am 80

12pm 84

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 75

10pm 73

11pm 72

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm